Qualcomm India announced its collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to support the newly introduced L1 signals of its satellite navigation services 'NavIC". The Chip-maker said on its official post on X that it will allow the NavIC on selected Snapdragon platforms. Navigation with Indian Constellation or NavIC is an independent "stand-alone" satellite navigation for India. Earlier the system was known as Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS). According to Qualcomm India, the adoption of NavIC will improve "geolocation and robustness for #IoT, automotive, and mobile applications. Apple Informs Its Component Suppliers To Source iPhone 16 Batteries From Indian Factories: Report.

Qualcomm India Collaborates With ISRO for NavIC Services:

We are delighted to announce support for the newly announced L1 signals of India's NavIC on select Snapdragon platforms, in collaboration with @isro. — Qualcomm India (@qualcomm_in) December 6, 2023

Qualcomm India ISRO NavIC Project for Improved Geolocation:

This project will accelerate the adoption of NavIC and improve geolocation and robustness for #IoT, automotive, and mobile applications. https://t.co/1IDl24Z19G — Qualcomm India (@qualcomm_in) December 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)