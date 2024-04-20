Qualcomm has teased its latest innovation, the Snapdragon X Elite processor, designed specifically for Windows laptops. This ARM-based chip will be revealed on April 24, and it is expected to have the potential to power a more sleek and efficient generation of portable computers. The Snapdragon X Elite is expected to set a new standard for performance and connectivity in Windows laptops. As per a report of 9to5google, the highly anticipated Surface Laptop 6 may be one of the first to boast a Snapdragon X Elite processor, which is expected to launch in May. Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chip With 'Generative AI Features' for Flagship Android Smartphones.

