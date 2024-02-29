Realme India has announced that its upcoming smartphone, Realme 12+ 5G, will be launched with a 108MP primary camera. The official Realme 12+ 5G launch is scheduled for March 6, 2024, and the company also teased its upcoming smartphone as 'Capture Clearer, Portrait Master'. Realme India dropped a teaser video showcasing the new features of its new Realme 12+5G smartphone. In the teaser video, the company announced that the new smartphone will offer a 108-megapixel camera with 3x Zoom capability, a 7.69mm ultra-slim body, and a trendy watch design, and also hinted at two possible colour options. Nothing Phone 2(a) First Look and Design Details Shared by Nothing CEO Carl Pei Ahead of Launch on March 5.

Realme 12+ 5G New Features Announced by Realme Ahead of Launch:

