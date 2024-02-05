Realme launched its most anticipated Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G on January 29, 2024, in India. The Realme 12 Pro Series 5G has made a big impression even before its official sale. Customers seem eager to own the smartphone, as pre-bookings for the Realme 12 Pro Series have crossed over 1,20,000 units. The first sale of the Realme 12 Pro series 5G phones will begin on February 6 at 12 noon on Flipkart. Realme 12 Pro 5G with the 8GB+128 variant comes at Rs 25,999, and the 8GB+256GB variant comes at Rs 26,999. Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G comes at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, Rs 31,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Working on ‘Favourite Contacts’ Feature To Quickly Place Calls.

Realme 12 Pro Series 5G Sale Start From February 6

The portrait master is also a master of records in the mid-premium segment! The #realme12ProSeries5G has cross over 120K units in pre-booking. The first Sale goes live tomorrow at 12 noon. #BeAPortraitMaster Know more: https://t.co/2Z7vyuCTK3 pic.twitter.com/QR2at8XF7z — realme (@realmeIndia) February 5, 2024

