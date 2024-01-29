Realme 12 Pro+ 5G and Realme 12 Pro 5G launch will soon shortly on the official Realme live streaming link. The Realme 12 Pro Series 5G will be launched with a flagship 64MP periscope lens claiming to offer DSLR-like portraits, up to 120X Superzoom capability, attractive Luxury Watch design, Sony IMX sensors, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, and many other features. The Realme 12 Pro Plus and Realme 12 Pro 5G will likely be launched between Rs 30,000 and 40,000. For more details, check out the live-streaming link here. Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G, Realme 12 Pro 5G Launch Today at 12 PM; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price Range.

Realme 12 Pro 5G, Realme 12 Pro+ 5G Live Streaming Link:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)