Realme 12 Pro series, which includes the Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G and Realme 12 Pro 5G, are set to be launched today in India at 12 PM. After a month of teasing features like processor, camera, design and some of the features, the company will launch Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G and Realme 12 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, Sony IMX 882 and 890 camera sensors, 64MP flagship periscope lens, and more. The device will offer up to 120X Superzoom capability in the camera department. Realme announced that the devices will be launched in Sea Blue, Submarine Blue and Ocean Blue. The Realme 12 Pro Series 5G price will likely be between Rs 30,000 to 40,000. iQOO Neo Pro Set To Launch With 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 2' SoC on February 22; Know Expected Price, New Specifications and Other Details Ahead of Launch.

Realme 12 Pro Series 5G Launch Today:

View this post on Instagram

Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ Luxury Watch Design:

Crafted with precision, inspired by luxury. Witness the fusion of technology and #LuxuryWatchDesign with the upcoming #realme12ProSeries5G. ⏱️📱#BeAPortraitMaster See you on 29th Jan, 12 Noon.

