Realme 12 Pro Series 5G will likely launch soon in India with new specifications, design and features. The Chinese smartphone maker announced its new series through its official social media handles and website. On January 3, Realme teased its upcoming smartphone will feature a 200MP periscope lens. On January 11 (today), the company posted its Realme 12 Pro series 5G model in the 'Submarine Blue' colour option. On the official Realme website, the company announced, "see you on XX Jan, 2024," and mentioned that it launched a special raffle 'lottery' for customers to win Realme 12 Pro 5G model and other products. The company also posted a picture of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and said, "Stay tuned! #120SuperZoom". The company may soon announce its official launch date in January 2024. Vivo X100 Pro and Vivo X100 Now Available for Sale: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme 12 Pro Series 5G Submarine Blue Colour Announced:

Realme 12 Pro Series 5G Coming Soon, Check Official Post:

