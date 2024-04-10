Realme 12X 5G first sale will start today, on April 10, 2024, at 12 PM. The Realme 12X 5G was launched in India on April 2, 2024, at a starting price of Rs 11,999 for for 4GB variant, Rs 13,499 for 6GB variant and Rs 14,999 for 8GB RAM. The new Realme smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging capability, a 6.72-inch 120Hz display with FHD+ resolution and 950 nits of maximum brightness. The Realme 12X 5G also offers Dynamic RAM, a 7.69mm slim design and a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset. Realme's mid-range smartphone also has a 50MP AI camera, along with a additional 2MP camera on the rear accompanied by an 8MP selfie camera. The 12X 5G from Realme comes in two colour options - Twilight Purple and Woodland Green. Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G Launch Date, Specifications Confirmed; Check Everything About New Realme P Series Smartphones Ahead of April 15.

Realme 12X 5G Sale To Start Today at 12 PM:

Get your shopping carts ready and join the first sale for #realme12x5G starting in a few hours. Shop here: https://t.co/znRnDmrCgi #EntryLevel5GKiller pic.twitter.com/N2DgV0wDNR — realme (@realmeIndia) April 10, 2024

