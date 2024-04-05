Realme 12X 5G is going to be on a special sale for only two hours today at 12 PM in India. The company also mentioned that the limited-time offers start from Rs 10,000. The Realme 12X 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 6nm 5G processor with VC cooling technology. The smartphone features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with 950 nits of brightness with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Realme 12X 5G offers three storage variants that include 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The smartphone includes a 50MP AI camera and comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support of 45W charging capability. The smartphone includes two colour variants, the Woodland Green and Twilight Purple. Honor X7b 5G With Dimensity 6020 Processor Launched; From Specifications to Features Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Honor.

Realme 12X 5G Special Sale for Two Hours

Mark the date and time for tomorrow in your calendars because the #EntryLevel5GKiller is going to be on a special sale for only two hours. ⏰ Stay tuned.#realme12x5G Know more: https://t.co/Es9GTA1iRb pic.twitter.com/ifW9fxPbJA — realme (@realmeIndia) April 4, 2024

