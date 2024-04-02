Realme will launch its new entry-level smartphone, Realme 12X 5G, in India today at 12 PM. Realme 12X 5G will be powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor with VC cooling technology. The new 12X 5G will have a 6.72-inch display with FHD resolution, 950 nits brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will offer a 50MP AI camera, 7.69mm slim design, dual-stereo speakers, IP54 rating and Android 14-based OS. Realme will offer first-in-segment the "Air Gestures" feature recently introduced in Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G. The company said it would launch Realme 12X 5G in India at under Rs 12,000. OnePlus Nord CE4 Launched With ‘Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor’ in India; From Price to Specifications and Sale Details Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From OnePlus.

Realme 12X 5G Launching Today at 12 PM:

In less than 24 hours, you’ll get to meet the #EntryLevel5GKiller ⏰ ✅ Get ready to meet #realme12x5G, launching tomorrow at 12 Noon Know more: https://t.co/DFUgKKTWRl pic.twitter.com/aPu21DBNHr — realme (@realmeIndia) April 1, 2024

Relame 12X 5G Early Bird Sale Starts Today at 6 PM:

#SurpriseAlert Adding to the excitement for the launch tomorrow with the early bird sale starting at 6PM. #realme12x5G Keep guessing the offers and stay tuned for the launch. Join the livestream: https://t.co/EFtBMmVjYd#EntryLevel5GKiller pic.twitter.com/N2AwP4wWUB — realme (@realmeIndia) April 1, 2024

