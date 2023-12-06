Realme has announced it will be launching its new 5G device in its new Champion series product line on December 14th at 12:00 PM. The Realme C67 5G could potentially be marketed in a price range between Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000. The company has revealed that the Realme C67 5G smartphone will be its thinnest yet at just 7.99mm thick. It will come equipped with a "sparkling lens ring" camera design, though further details on the camera specs are still forthcoming. Smartphone Expected Launches in December 2023: From Realme GT 5 Pro to OnePlus 12R and Nothing Phone 2a, Know Details About Upcoming Smartphones.

Realme C67 5G India Launch Date Revealed:

The secret is now out! Unveil the unlimited potential with the first-ever 5G in the champion series. Launching soon! Know more: https://t.co/icpPBoBsoJ #Real5GDemocratizer #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/Nvm80WYZQC — realme (@realmeIndia) December 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)