Realme has confirmed the official launch of its new Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G in India on March 19, 2024. The company also confirmed that the new NARZO 70 Pro 5G will be introduced in India with segment-leading features such as Glass Design, Air Gestures and India's first Sony IMX890 OIS camera in the segment. Realme has said it will offer the new NARZO series smartphone in India with better software experience, photography experience, and specifications than any other smartphone in the series. As per reports, the device is expected to have a 120Hz AMOLED display with a 6.7-inch size, 5,000mAh battery and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. The expected price of the new Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G may be around Rs 20,000 to 25,000. POCO X6 Neo Launch Confirmed for March 13, To Sport 120Hz AMOLED Display; Check Other Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed For March 19:

Stepping out of the screen and into reality, witness the master himself, @shahidkapoor, as he ventures forth with the #NARZO70Pro5G! Reply if you were able to guess who our ambassador would be. Let's welcome our new Product Ambassador: https://t.co/7wfS2LFYNw pic.twitter.com/Ad3cYZeEIT — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)