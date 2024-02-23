Realme confirms Realme Narzo 70 5G launch date through its social media handle. The new Relame Narzo 70 5G will be launched in India in March 2024. The Narzo 70 5G will feature a flagship IMX890 OIS Camera sensor to offer customers high-quality photos. Additionally, the smartphone will have a MasterShot Algorithm for producing more explicit images and a 1.156-inch 'Super Big Sensor, allowing more light for brighter shots. The photos reveal that the device will have a triple camera setup on the backside and offer better performance, photography and specifications than the previous models in the class. More details soon will be revealed by Realme ahead of the launch. OPPO Find X7 Ultra Satellite Version Receives 3C Certification, Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed, Check Teaser Video:

Prepare for an unmatched camera journey that transcends the ordinary🌑 Get ready for #NARZO70Pro5G Discover More: https://t.co/7wfS2LFYNw pic.twitter.com/ANbHSLRjut — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) February 23, 2024

