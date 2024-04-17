Realme is set to expand its smartphone lineup with the upcoming launch of the Realme Narzo 70x 5G on April 24 in India. The Realme Narzo 70x 5G is expected to come with the latest specifications and features for its users. Realme has recently launched its P series smartphone, which includes Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G. The Narzo 70x 5G is anticipated to support a 45W charging capability. The smartphone will likely come in different colour options, but it is rumoured to come in a blue colour and is expected to have a price point of under Rs 12,000. Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About New Realme P Series Smartphone, Realme Buds T110 and More.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G To Launch on April 24

Never run low on power again! #realmeNARZO70x offers the better 45W charging under 12K that keeps you powered up on the go. Witness the unstoppable power! Launching on 24th April, 12 Noon Know more on @amazonIN: https://t.co/1BjaKhRsjw pic.twitter.com/Map1BUOch3 — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) April 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)