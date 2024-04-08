Realme teased the launch of its "new series" in India soon, and on April 8, the company confirmed that it will be called "Realme P Series" The new Realme P series 5G is said to "shatter the segment's potential". The Realme P Series launch in India is confirmed on April 15, 2024. According to the report by ET Telecom, the Realme P series 5G will introduce two models - Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G. The models will reportedly be launched with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 mobile processors. The report highlighted that the new P series from Realme will mostly be a "Flipkart-driven product". The smartphone company will unveil more details about the Realme P-series before the launch. Realme P Series: Realme Announces Its New Smartphone Series for Indian Market in Mid-Range Segment; Check Details.

Realme P Series Launch Date Confirmed To Be April 15, 2024:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by realme India (@realmeindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)