Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G launch is set to begin today at 12 PM, when the company will also introduce Realme Pad 2 and Realme Buds T110 in India. The new Realme P series will be launched with unique colours and the company's new Phoenix Design. One smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G processor. The new Realme smartphones will offer a 7-layer vapour chamber cooling system and a First 120Hz AMOLED display with 2,000 nits brightness under Rs 15,000. It will also provide an IP54 rating, 45W SUPERVOOC charging, a rainwater touch feature, and more. Realme P1 5G price in India will be under Rs 15,000, and Realme P1 Pro 5G price in India will be under Rs 20,000. Moto G64 5G Launch in India Set on April 16; Check Expected Price and Key Specifications of Moto G54 5G Successor.

Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G Launching Today at 12 PM:

🦶Can you hear the footsteps, rising from the ashes of a phoenix? Launching the #realmePseries5G in a few hours! 🔥Stay tuned Join the live stream: https://t.co/2umSXbVrHc #realmeP1Pro5G #realmeP1 5G pic.twitter.com/WjzAATVAxS — realme (@realmeIndia) April 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)