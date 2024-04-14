Realme has officially confirmed to launch Realme Pad 2 on April 15, 2024 (tomorrow), along with Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G and Realme Buds T110. The company has confirmed that the new Realme Pad 2 will feature a 2K Super Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a massive 8,360mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast-charging support. The Realme Pad 2 display will be 11.5-inch large with 2000x1200 resolution and offer 450 nits of maximum brightness. Realme also confirmed that its new Pad 2 will have a "Glowing Splice Design" and offer two colour options. After announcing the launch of the Realme P series, the company also showcased the design and features of the Realme Buds T110 TWS and is now announcing the Realme Pad 2 will make it a four-product combo that will be launched tomorrow, April 15. Google Pixel 8a Launch Expected on Google I/O 2024 Developer Conference; Check New Leaked Colours and Specifications of Upcoming Pixel Smartphone.

Realme Pad 2 Launch Confirmed for Tomorrow With 8,360mAh Battery:

Keep on your creative journey with the 8360mAh mega battery of #realmePad2 ⚡ Launching on April 15th, 12 Noon Know more: https://t.co/SRyKivJRyd pic.twitter.com/gj5BVmsqPq — realme (@realmeIndia) April 14, 2024

Realme P series - Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G Launch Tomorrow:

Test run for the launch tomorrow done right ☑️ Witness a new world and power with #realmePseries5G Launching tomorrow at 12 Noon Live streaming link: https://t.co/2umSXbVrHc#realmeP1Pro5G #realmeP1 5G pic.twitter.com/wuf4ZHZ14j — realme (@realmeIndia) April 14, 2024

Realme Buds T110 Launch Tomorrow Confirmed:

Double up the excitement with the two-tone hit color design of #realmeBudsT110 Launching tomorrow, 12 Noon Know more: https://t.co/ryQDRBxqYD pic.twitter.com/wp1xVr1pCg — realme (@realmeIndia) April 14, 2024

