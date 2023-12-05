Redmi 13C 5G is set to launch globally on December 6, 2023 (tomorrow), with the latest specifications and features. Redmi 13C is listed on the Mi Global website with a 6.74-inch 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and 50MP camera. The global website lists three variant options, which are 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. Redmi has been sharing pictures of its new budget-friendly smartphone from social media handles. So far, Redmi 13C is confirmed to launch with a 50MP camera in two colour options: Star Trail Silver, Star Trail Green, and Star Light Black. The base variant is expected to launch under Rs 10,000 and top variant may launch under Rs 15,000. iQOO 12 5G ‘Priority Pass’ Sale Starts on December 5, iQOO Announces.

Redmi 13C 5G Launch on December 6 2023:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Redmi India (@redmiindia)

Redmi 13C 5G Launch Teaser Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Redmi India (@redmiindia)

Redmi 13C 5G Launch Teaser Image:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Redmi India (@redmiindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)