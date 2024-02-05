Redmi India has announced the official launch date of its new Redmi Buds 5 in India on February 12, 2024. The company shared a post on social media showing a glimpse of its upcoming "Superbuds" and design. The Chinese company currently offers the Redmi Buds 4 Active and Redmi Buds Lite. The new earbuds from Redmi follow a similar design to the Buds 4 Active and will have 12.4mm Titanium drivers, Flip the Mode, Dual-Device Pairing and others. Redmi Buds 5 will have Dual-Mic AI Voice Enhancement and up to 38 hours of battery backup. Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G Cross 1,20,000 Units in Pre-Booking, First Sale Start on February 6 on Flipkart; Check Details.

Redmi Buds 5 Launching on February 12, 2024:

