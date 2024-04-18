Xiaomi has confirmed the official Redmi Buds 5A launch date for the Indian market on April 23, 2024. The new Redmi Buds 5A will be launched in India with active noise cancellation and the latest Bluetooth 5.4 version connectivity. The new Buds 5A from Xiaomi will feature 12mm dynamic drivers and a Google Fast Pair connection. Xiaomi India has yet to provide more details about the new Redmi Buds 5A, which comes with a different design than the Redmi, launched on February 12, 2024, at Rs 2,999. The new Redmi TWS has a design similar to the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The upcoming Buds 5A may be priced differently than the Redmi Buds 5. OnePlus 11R Solar Red Colour Variant With 8GB RAM To Launch in India Today; Check Features, Specifications, Online Sale & Expected Price.

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 5A Launch Date in India Confirmed To Be April 23:

Introducing the #RedmiBuds5A with Active Noise Cancellation! Say goodbye to distractions and hello to pure, uninterrupted sound. Launching on 23rd April with #SmarterLiving2024. Get notified: https://t.co/NQAyxGcCtv pic.twitter.com/MHwFW4QWdM — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 17, 2024

