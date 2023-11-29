Redmi K70 and Redmi K70 Pro are set to launch today, on November 29, 2023 in China. Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of these devices on its official China website that it will introduce the devices at 19:00. During the launch, Xiaomi will also introduce its other products, like Redmi Book 2024, Redmi Buds 5 Pro, and Redmi Watch 4. The leaked images suggest that the smartphone will launch in China with black, white, and probably green colour options. The device will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen series processor and a 50MP camera with OIS support. OnePlus Emerged As Top Android Smartphone Brand During Amazon Great India Festival 2023.

Redmi K70 Pro Colour Options (Credit: @TechTravie):

Redmi K70 Pro To Feature 4,000nits Peak Brightness:

Redmi K70 Pro will feature 4000nits of peak brightness! This is just CRAZY 💀 pic.twitter.com/TaQlUwVfei — Shishir (@ShishirShelke1) November 27, 2023

