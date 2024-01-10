Redmi Note 13 Pro+, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 5G will go on sale on January 10 (today) at 12 noon. Redmi Note 13 5G series, including Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G, were launched in India on January 4, 2024. After the launch, the devices have sparked excitement among tech enthusiasts as the smartphones boast massive 108MP to 200MP primary cameras and powerful processors. The Redmi Note 13 5G series has a new elegant design, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. The price for the Redmi Note 13 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage starts at Rs 16,999, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G with 8GB+128GB option at Rs 23,999 and the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G with 8GB+256GB option at Rs 29,999. Redmi Note 13 5G Series Sale To Go Live on January 10: Check Prices for All Variants Ahead of Sale.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 5G Sale Today at 12PM:

A symphony of elegance and sophistication in the palm of your hand, presenting Fusion White of #RedmiNote13 Pro+ 5G. A timeless hue that reflects the perfect fusion of style and innovation. First sale tomorrow 12 Noon, starting at ₹29,999*. Add to cart: https://t.co/4VoUxvgVzB pic.twitter.com/I9wEZ8x8Us — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) January 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)