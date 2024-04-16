Redmi Pad SE Launch Date in India is confirmed along with its key specifications. The Redmi Pad SE Launch is set for April 23, 2024, with an 11-inch 90Hz display with an eye-protection feature. The new Redmi tablet will be launched in India with a bigger battery life that claims to offer 43 days of standby, 219 hours of music playback, and 14 hours of video playback. The company also confirmed that the Redmi Pad SE processor will be a Snapdragon 680, which will offer a seamless multi-tasking experience to the users. Xiaomi India posted on X confirming the launch of Redmi Pad SE, saying, "Launching with #SmarterLiving2024 on April 23." Vivo T3X 5G Price in India and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch on April 17, 2024; Check Complete Details of Vivo’s New Mid-Range Smartphone.

Redmi Pad SE Launch Date Confirmed for India, Will Launch on April 23:

Introducing the all-new #RedmiPadSE, your ultimate companion for non-stop productivity and entertainment! With a brilliant display that captivates from dawn till dusk, paired with an all-day battery, it truly keeps up with you on your busiest days. Launching with… pic.twitter.com/JfFovr8I0l — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 16, 2024

