Redmi Turbo 3 design has been leaked online ahead of the launch. The Redmi Turbo 3 is expected to launch in April 202. Redmi Turbo 3 images have been leaked on X by a user called TECHNOLOGY INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS). The user posted that the Redmi Turbo 3 appears "great" from the front and said it had too minimal bezels. It was also said that the Turbo 3 from Redmi had a thin border and could be little or more compact than the Redmi Note 12 Turbo. The X user said the device would be launched with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and might feature 16GB RAM with LPDDRX5 technology. According to the report by Gizmochina, the Redmi Turbo 3 will be launched in China on April 10, 2024, at 7 PM local time. Nothing Phone 3 Likely To Launch in July 2024 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Nothing's Upcoming Smartphone.

Redmi Turbo 3 To Launch in China with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3:

Redmi Turbo 3 Front looks so Great, too minimal Bezels, Symmetrical all around, too thin boarder! & Little of more compact as compared to Note 12 Turbo. & The Performance has been also too much improved, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 under hood coupled with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM! pic.twitter.com/Lw1zQjn0FF — TECHNOLOGY INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) April 7, 2024

