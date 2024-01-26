Today, on January 26, Republic Day is celebrated in New Delhi on the Kartavya Path. Amid the parades, the Ministry of Electronics & IT posted on X, showing its tableau about technology and advancement. On the official post on X, MeitY posted a video with representational robots showing AI and digital India. In its post, the government agency also focused on India leveraging AI in sectors like healthcare, logistics, and education to further "Trustworthy AI" for Social Empowerment and India's advancements in Electronics Manufacturing. Paytm Republic Day Offer: Indian Fintech Company Asks Users To Make Payments Through App, Collect ‘Pioneer’ Themed Stamps and Win up to Rs 500 Cashback and iPhone 15.

Ministry of Electronics & IT's Republic Day 2024 Post on X:

🇮🇳 @GoI_MeitY’s Tableau for #RepublicDay ✅ Focuses on India leveraging AI in Healthcare, Logistics & Edu to further Trustworthy AI for Social Empowerment. ✅Shows advances made by India in Electronics Manufacturing.#IndiaTechade #DigitalIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @Rajeev_GoI pic.twitter.com/kisIlSzdfB — Ministry of Electronics & IT (@GoI_MeitY) January 26, 2024

