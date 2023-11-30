Sam Altman Replies to OpenAI’s Post on X Saying, ‘Mission Always Comes First’ and 'There Were Real Misunderstandings’ Between Him and Board

OpenAI posted a message on X announcing OpenAI's new initial board members. Sam Altman responded to the post and said the "mission always comes first". Meanwhile, OpenAI CTO Mira Murati posted saying, "The OpenAI team is irreplaceable". Check more details here.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 30, 2023 10:34 AM IST

OpenAI (@OpenAI) posted on X: "Sam Altman is back as CEO, Mira Murati as CTO and Greg Brockman as President. OpenAI has a new initial board.". Sam Altman quoted this post with multiple heart emojis. He then replied to the OpenAI's post by saying that "mission always comes first". He said there was a "clear misunderstanding" between him and the board, but he wrote learning from his experience was incredibly important. Meanwhile, Greg Brockman posted an image on X about meeting with the new recruiting team in the morning. The OpenAI CTO Mira Murati posted on X, "The OpenAI team is irreplaceable, and she couldn't be happier to be back at work alongside Sam Altman and Greg Brockman." Microsoft Joins OpenAI’s Board As Sam Altman Officially Returns as CEO After Being Fired and Rehired.

Sam Altman Reply To OpenAI's Post Welcoming the Members:

OpenAI's post on X About the New Board:

    Sam Altman Replies to OpenAI’s Post on X Saying, ‘Mission Always Comes First’ and 'There Were Real Misunderstandings’ Between Him and Board

