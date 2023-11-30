Sam Altman Replies to OpenAI’s Post on X Saying, ‘Mission Always Comes First’ and 'There Were Real Misunderstandings’ Between Him and Board

OpenAI (@OpenAI) posted on X: "Sam Altman is back as CEO, Mira Murati as CTO and Greg Brockman as President. OpenAI has a new initial board.". Sam Altman quoted this post with multiple heart emojis. He then replied to the OpenAI's post by saying that "mission always comes first". He said there was a "clear misunderstanding" between him and the board, but he wrote learning from his experience was incredibly important. Meanwhile, Greg Brockman posted an image on X about meeting with the new recruiting team in the morning. The OpenAI CTO Mira Murati posted on X, "The OpenAI team is irreplaceable, and she couldn't be happier to be back at work alongside Sam Altman and Greg Brockman." Microsoft Joins OpenAI’s Board As Sam Altman Officially Returns as CEO After Being Fired and Rehired.

Sam Altman Reply To OpenAI's Post Welcoming the Members:

The best interests of the company and the mission always come first. It is clear that there were real misunderstandings between me and members of the board. For my part, it is incredibly important to learn from this experience and apply those learnings as we move forward as a… — Sam Altman (@sama) November 30, 2023

OpenAI's post on X About the New Board:

Sam Altman is back as CEO, Mira Murati as CTO and Greg Brockman as President. OpenAI has a new initial board. Messages from @sama and board chair @btaylor https://t.co/sP0kAQIeKg — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 30, 2023

Greg Altman Posted an Image of New Recruitment Team:

Meeting with our recruiting team this morning: pic.twitter.com/whvJa2K5e7 — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 29, 2023

Mira Murati's Post on X Saying "OpenAI Team Is Irreplaceable":

The OpenAI team is irreplaceable -- I couldn’t be happier to be back at work alongside @sama and @gdb . The mission continues. — Mira Murati (@miramurati) November 30, 2023

