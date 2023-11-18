Indian businessman and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, on Saturday, November 18, took to social media to invite ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to India to build AI models. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Anupam Mittal said, "Come build foundational AI models for India...the world needs more AI platforms outside of big tech, and god knows it’s our time now." Mittal made the statement while responding to Sam Altman's tweet, where he said that he loved his time at OpenAI. Earlier in the day, several Indian startup founders and CEOs expressed solidarity with ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. ChatGPT's parent firm, OpenAI, sacked Sam Altman after the board lost confidence in him. Sam Altman Sacked: Several Indian Startup Founders Support Ousted OpenAI CEO Who Is Bullish on Country’s AI Talent.

Come build foundational AI models for India .. the world needs more AI platforms outside of big-tech and god knows it’s our time now 🇮🇳 https://t.co/8ER5YOCnly — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) November 18, 2023

