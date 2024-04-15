Apple's iPhone shipment saw a 9.6% decline in the first quarter 2024. The tech giant fell behind Samsung, which led the market with the highest 60.1 million shipments in Q1 2024. On the other hand, the broader smartphone industry witnessed a growth of 7.8%. Apple was second with 50.1 million shipments, followed by other companies like Xiaomi, Transsison, and OPPO. The total recorded shipments were 289.4 million. Samsung secured a 20.8% market share, while Apple had a 17.3% market share. In the first quarter, in February, Apple launched its highly anticipated Vision Pro mixed reality headset. Moto G64 5G Launch in India Set on April 16; Check Expected Price and Key Specifications of Moto G54 5G Successor.

iPhone Shipment Fell 9.6% in Q1 2024:

