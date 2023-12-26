Samsung has finally launched its much-awaited Samsung Galaxy A15 and Samsung Galaxy A25 in India on December 26 at 12:30 PM. The new devices with attractive features like private sharing, better camera, and Super AMOLED display have been launched. Samsung announced other new features like capabilities to get multiple shots quickly, smart object erasers, and more. During the live launch event, Samsung focused on the camera capabilities, design, security and other aspects. The Know Vault chipset powers Samsung's new devices for providing better security and data protection. Samsung did not reveal the pricing of its new smartphones during the live launch; however, the devices will soon be available for purchase on its official website. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Confirmed To Be Launched on January 4 in India: Check Processor, Camera and Other Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A15, Samsung Galaxy A25 Unveiled:

