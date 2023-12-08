In a major update, the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) instrument on board the Aditya-L1 spacecraft successfully captured the first full-disk images of the Sun in the 200-400 nm wavelength range. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared the photos taken by the SUIT on X, formerly Twitter. "SUIT captures images of the Sun's photosphere and chromosphere in this wavelength range using various scientific filters," ISRO said. Aditya L1 Mission Starts Collection Scientific Data; Will Help Scientists Analyse Behaviour of Particles Surrounding Earth, Says ISRO.

Aditya L1 Update:

Aditya-L1 Mission: The SUIT payload captures full-disk images of the Sun in near ultraviolet wavelengths The images include the first-ever full-disk representations of the Sun in wavelengths ranging from 200 to 400 nm. They provide pioneering insights into the intricate details… pic.twitter.com/YBAYJ3YkUy — ISRO (@isro) December 8, 2023

