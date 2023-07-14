Stage is all set for the Chandrayaan 3 launch today. Developed by ISRO or Indian Space Research Organisation, the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft will be launched by India's heavy lift rocket, the 642 ton LVM3. The Chandrayaan-3 launch is expected to happen as scheduled at 2:35 pm today. ISRO's YouTube channel is hosting live streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Scroll down to watch the historic Chandrayaan-3 launch live streaming. Chandrayaan-3 Mission Launch Video: ISRO Scientists Arrive With Miniature Model of Chandrayaan-3 To Offer Prayers at Tirupati Venkatachalapathy Temple Ahead of Launch on July 14.

ISRO Chandrayaan-3 Mission Launch Live Streaming:

Chandrayaan-3 Mission Launch Live Streaming on DD News Live:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)