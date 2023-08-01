The month of August 2023 which began today will witness two supermoons. The month of August will begin with a full moon called the Sturgeon Moon. The first full moon of the month will be visible today, August 1. The Sturgeon Supermoon 2023 will take place past midnight today, August 1. People in India will be able to witness the rare celestial event and watch the supermoon at midnight at around 12.02 am on August 2. The first full moon of August 2023 gets its name "Sturgeon Moon" from the large number of sturgeon fish that were found in the Great Lakes in North America at this time of year. While every full moon has alternate names, the Sturgeon Supermoon 2023 is no exception. The Sturgeon full moon is also known as Grain Moon, Corn Moon, Barely Moon and Red Moon. The Sturgeon Supermoon of August 2023 can be watched live below as the Sturgeon Supermoon rises above the legendary skyline of Rome. The second supermoon or full moon of August 2023 will take place on August 31. Supermoon 2023 in August Dates and Time: Full Sturgeon Moon and Blue Supermoon, Everything To Know About Rare Celestial Events This Month.

Watch the live streaming of the Sturgeon Supermoon 2023 here:

