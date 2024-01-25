Japan's SLIM spacecraft successfully transmitted the first image from the lunar surface on January 25 after facing challenges and failing to gain solar power post-landing. The photograph, captured by the Lander-eye Viewfinder-1, shows the critical approach the lander had on the Moon. The image, showing the lander tipping on its front, was taken by LEV-2, ejected to the moon's surface alongside LEV-1 before SLIM's touchdown. JAXA Switched Off its Moon Lander Almost Three Hours After Historic Touchdown to Allow a Possible Recovery of Craft, Says Japan.

SLIM Spacecraft Transmits First Image of Moon's Surface

NEW: Photo taken on the Moon after Japanese spacecraft lands successfully pic.twitter.com/6rQQrU8zdR — BNO News (@BNONews) January 25, 2024

BREAKING: Photo taken of the moon from Japanese spacecraft pic.twitter.com/l6PSmMxQBo — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 25, 2024

LEV-2 on the Moon

