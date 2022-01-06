In another milestone for NASA, the James Webb Space Telescope that will study the cosmos during the initial phases of the universe's Big Bang deployed a 2.4-foot-wide secondary mirror into position.

See Tweet:

Like a latch made in heaven, @NASAWebb’s secondary mirror is now fully deployed and locked! The team remains focused as they work toward the final major milestone this week – deployment of the iconic honeycomb-shaped mirror. Details: https://t.co/xSRXwCNd8V #UnfoldTheUniversepic.twitter.com/dAkMNApb2F — NASA (@NASA) January 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)