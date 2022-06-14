The world is set to witness June's supermoon, known as Strawberry Moon, on Tuesday, June 14th. The astronomical event will be seen at 5.22 pm IST, the lowest full moon of this year, rising just 23.3 degrees above the horizon, according to NASA. The native American tribes named the event Strawberry Supermoon, which will be the first of the three supermoons. NASA has come up with a complete guide to know how to watch the Pink moon and other moon gazing tips. Astronomical Events in 2022: From Total Lunar Eclipse in May to Partial Solar Eclipse in October, Check Full List of Celestial Event Calendar.

Have A Look:

The Moon is at its brightest and largest 🌕 Watch the sky at 7:52am ET (11:52 UTC) on June 14 to gaze upon the Strawberry supermoon—when the Moon is both in its full phase and near perigee, or its closest point in orbit around Earth. Read our Moon guide: https://t.co/K0xnkQwDMc pic.twitter.com/HfbIUAgprR — NASA (@NASA) June 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)