A small asteroid was seen breaking up over Eastern Germany just hours after being spotted in the late-night hours of January 21. Several videos of the asteroid in Germany have surfaced on social media. NASA said a small asteroid would hit Earth’s atmosphere. The space rock struck on schedule above an area west of Berlin, Germany. The asteroid was only about 1 meter (3 feet) in diameter. Asteroid Alert! Massive 60-Foot Celestial Rock Heading Towards Earth at Tremendous Speed, NASA Issues Warning.

Meteor in Germany Video

WATCH: Meteor breaks up over eastern Germany pic.twitter.com/fqxqjAp8Tg — BNO News (@BNONews) January 21, 2024

Meteor in Germany

Here's the full video of the asteroid #Sar2736, a ~1 m object that broke up some 50 m west of #Belin, #Germany, and probably dropped some meteorites on the ground. Video credit: https://t.co/72o6ZzPNz8 pic.twitter.com/PA73dkqid1 — Denis Vida (@meteordoc) January 21, 2024

