An extraordinary celestial event is set to occur as three celestial bodies converge in the skies above Earth. The Moon, Mars, and Venus will align in a remarkable but non-linear formation. This rare conjunction will create a captivating spectacle for stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts. The celestial union will be witnessed from most parts of the world. Keep looking at the sky, we suggest. Moon-Venus Occultation Blows Netizens Mind As Brightest Planet Hides Behind Crescent in Rare Celestial Event (See Pics And Videos).

Moon Venus Mars Conjunction:

After sunset the next few nights, watch for the Moon, Venus, and Mars close together in the west: https://t.co/Jc15v5QmAW What's the most beautiful scene you've seen in the sky? pic.twitter.com/WJFiyOFWya — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) May 22, 2023

Rare Conjunction Over London:

Look Up!

Look up this evening to catch the Moon hanging out with our neighbors! Venus and Mars will be visible on either side of the Moon just after sunset tonight. Watch for more skywatching tips or check out: https://t.co/NvvYE59C5k pic.twitter.com/zQWWmkaYX3 — NASA Goddard (@NASAGoddard) May 23, 2023

Rare Conjunction:

The Crescent Moon (22%), Venus, Mars, Pollux and Castor. It's fun that after almost 3 years observing the night sky, I no longer call some "bright dots" just as stars. #Moon #MoonHour #astronomy pic.twitter.com/KXEyDZ4Mfo — Marwella Zhang 🚀🎨 📸 🏎 (@MarvabluesF1) May 24, 2023

Skywatching Tips from NASA

