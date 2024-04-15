NASA has announced that it is hiring individuals from the United States who aspire to become astronauts. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) started accepting all applications from candidates looking to work as astronauts from March 5, 2024 till April 16, 2024. After the deadline, the space agency will close all the applications. The opportunity is valid for US citizens who have a master's degree in STEM. To get applications considered for the role of astronaut, the STEM degree should be in engineering, biological science, physical science, computer science or mathematics. A candidate with three years of related professional experience after completion of the degree will also be considered. NASA has published more criteria on its official website. GRB 221009A Brightest Gamma-Ray Burst of All Time Result of Supernova Explosion, Says Study.

NASA Hiring Astronauts in US With Master Degree in STEM; Check Details:

Looking out there for something greater? We're still accepting applications to #BeAnAstronaut through Tuesday, April 16. If you're a U.S. citizen with a master's degree in STEM, you may be eligible—get the details and take your chance: https://t.co/kIR2rmzurb pic.twitter.com/7cMhOHRux1 — NASA (@NASA) April 14, 2024

