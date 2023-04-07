NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured a stunning image of the planet Uranus. The image reveals the planet's dramatic rings and bright features in its atmosphere. The telescope's infrared capabilities allowed it to see through the planet's hazy atmosphere, revealing details that are difficult to observe from Earth. The image offers a glimpse into the unique features of Uranus, which has a tilted axis that causes it to spin on its side. NASA Shares Stunning New Images of Universe Taken From James Webb Space Telescope; Check Pictures.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Takes Stunning Image of Uranus

Uranus. (Go ahead, get it out of your system. We tried.)⁣ Only Voyager 2 in the 1980s & Keck (with adaptive optics) have imaged the planet's rings before, and they've never been this clear. @NASAWebb highlights atmospheric features & 11 of its 13 rings: https://t.co/oWpw1ekldE pic.twitter.com/m5upNQKEEX — NASA (@NASA) April 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)