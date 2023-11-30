Aurora Borealis, or the northern lights, might appear as south as in Illinois or Oregon in the United States on Thursday night due to a massive solar storm, according to the Space Weather Prediction Centre. In a recent report, the Space.com states that "aurora chasers are on high alert for some potentially very impressive displays." Interestingly, if individuals in the UK have a decent camera and can get away from light pollution, they could be able to take pictures of this vibrant occurrence, even in regions as far south as Cornwall. Skywatchers consider any view of the Northern Lights over the UK to be a unique treat, as they are generally seen over places closer to the Arctic Circle, such as Scandinavia and Alaska. Scotland's far north is usually the best place to watch the aurora every few months, but further south, it gets harder and harder to see. Northern Lights Seen in United States: Solar Flare Eruption Sparks a Rare Display of Aurora Borealis in Parts of Northern America.

Aurora Borealis Might Light Up Skies in United States and Europe

NEW - Northern Lights expected tonight in the UK and US due to massive solar storm https://t.co/9rZL4VXCxu pic.twitter.com/6FPthASztl — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)