Over 30 northern US states could witness the northern lights, commonly known as the aurora borealis, tonight, illuminating the night sky with a brilliant show of colour. According to the NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Centre, this is because of a Friday solar flare eruption that was focused on Earth. Northern Lights: Aurora Seen in Skies Across UK in Rare Display, Netizens Share Spectacular Photos.

Aurora Forecast

(UPDATED) TONIGHT'S AURORA FORECAST: Based on current data, we've moved our possible Northern Lights viewing farther south. A moderate, strong, or severe geomagnetic storm is possible. Aurora viewing is likely in the United States tonight as Earth is impacted by a strong solar… pic.twitter.com/rwyY9hvHDt — Space Weather Watch (@spacewxwatch) April 23, 2023

Northern Lights to be Visible in US

Look up! The Northern Lights will be visible tonight for millions in the following states: Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine.… pic.twitter.com/6nbqqcIESq — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 23, 2023

