On reports of NASA working to send an Indian astronaut to the space station, ISRO Chief S Somanath said, “It's an announcement based on our PM and President of the US meeting and this idea was mooted. We are taking it forward that's what the NASA chief said that Indian astronauts will be flying to the international space station in an American weight.” Somanath further stated that the whole program should be done in a manner that benefits us. We want our astronauts to be trained at the US facilities, he added. Previously, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson stated that he would be open to working with India on its ambitious space programme, which includes putting an Indian astronaut on board the International Space Station. US To Help Indian astronauts to get trained to fly at International Space Station 2024 ahead of India's Gaganyaan Mission.

ISRO Chief S Somanath On NASA Working to Send Indian Astronaut to Space Station

#WATCH | Kolkata: ISRO Chief S Somanath on NASA working to send Indian astronaut to the space station; says, "It's an announcement based on our PM and President of the US meeting and this idea was mooted. We are taking it forward that's what the NASA chief said that Indian… pic.twitter.com/Bep2DTQhRB — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

