The total Lunar Eclipse 2022 or Chandra Grahan on November 8 is a special one since according to NASA, the next total lunar eclipse will only be visible after three years on March 14, 2025. During a lunar eclipse, the Sun, Earth and the Moon align so that the Moon passes into the earth’s shadow. This total lunar eclipse will be called the “Blood Moon” since, in a total lunar eclipse, the Moon falls within the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow, the Umbra, and takes on a reddish hue. In India, Chandra Grahan 2022 will begin at 5.32 pm and end at 6.18 pm, although the timings will differ for various regions. Most of India can witness a partial lunar eclipse but a total lunar eclipse will be visible in eastern regions like Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna Ranchi and Guwahati. Check out this link below to watch the live streaming of the Blood Moon total lunar eclipse 2022. Blood Moon on November 8, 2022: Last Total Lunar Eclipse in Next Three Years To Occur on This Day When Moon Will Pass Earth’s Shadow & Turn Red!

Check Out The Live Streaming Link Here

