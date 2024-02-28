NASA has issued a warning about a small possibility of a collision between a U.S. spacecraft and a Russian satellite. The potential collision is predicted to occur at 1:30 a.m. ET. If the collision does occur, it could result in “significant debris” at an altitude of approximately 373 miles (600 km). The statement did not say how close the spacecraft would come to each other. NASA said that it is closely monitoring the situation. NASA’s Psyche Spacecraft Uses New Hybrid Antenna To Track Deep Space Communication.

US Spacecraft and Russian Satellite Potential Collision

