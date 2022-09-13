South Korean physicists have discovered an artificial source of clean nuclear energy that produced temperatures seven times higher than the Sun. According to reports, the nuclear fusion reactor reached temperatures of more than 100 million degrees Celsius for more than 20 seconds. A video of the reactor heating up to the extreme temperatures has been going viral on social media.

Watch Video:

NEWS 🚨: #SouthKorea's "#artificialsun" reached 100 million °C for more than 20 seconds. Over 7 times hotter than the Sun itself pic.twitter.com/w77lJJ3s87 — Harish Deshmukh (@DeshmukhHarish9) September 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)