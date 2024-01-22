Scientists have raised concerns about a potential new pandemic that could be triggered by the melting of Arctic permafrost. According to their research, ancient “zombie viruses”, also known as Methuselah microbes, are frozen in the Arctic permafrost and could unleash a major disease outbreak if released due to rising global temperatures. In anticipation of this threat, scientists are establishing an Arctic monitoring network to detect early cases of a disease caused by these “zombie viruses” before a potential outbreak occurs. Virologist Marion Koopmans of the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam supports this claim, stating that the world is unaware of the types of viruses frozen in the Arctic permafrost. He added that one of these viruses could trigger a disease outbreak similar to an ancient form of polio. “We have to assume that something like this could happen,” Koopmans has said highlighting the urgency of the situation. What is Disease X? All You Need to Know About the Virus Believed to Be 20 Times Deadlier Than COVID-19.

Scientists Warn of Potential Pandemic from Ancient ‘Zombie Viruses’

