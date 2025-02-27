Slack, a platform used for corporate communications, is down for hours, and netizens took on X to explain the situation using memes and funny videos. The users posted that various reasons you have been caused by the Slack outage. One said, "an ex-openai employee that hasn't fully absorbed slack's culture" could have caused it. Netizens on X shared GIFs showing how the Slack outage affected individuals during work hours. Google To Replace Gmail’s SMS Code Authentication With QR Codes.

Slack Outage Could Be Caused by OpenAI Ex-Employee

i bet the slack outage was caused by an ex-openai employee that hasn't fully absorbed slack's culture — Joanne Jang (@joannejang) February 26, 2025

'Slack Outage Feels Like...': Netizen Shared GIF on X

What a Slack outage feels like pic.twitter.com/D8dv8nfhm2 — Nat Miletic (@natmiletic) February 26, 2025

'Slack Outage During Work Hour'

Catostrophic Slack outage during work hours...... pic.twitter.com/Nx9qtJADND — Eli 🌷 (@epaulettes) February 26, 2025

Slack Down, Funny GIF

Actual footage of the workplace when Slack has an outage pic.twitter.com/xFjeBk54bW — themoneyhoney (@socalqt) February 26, 2025

