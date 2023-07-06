Instagram has launched its Twitter alternative, the Threads app. Now, Elon Musk has taken a swipe at the app in his usual style. In a response to a tweet, the Twitter owner said, "It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram." The Twitter owner was responding to a tweet quoting a 2018 email where he informed his advisor Juleanna Glover that he had deleted Instagram. Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg has claimed that Twitter missed its chance to be a platform for a billion people and the new Meta-owned app might be more successful. Threads App Launched: Meta Introduces Twitter’s Competitor, New App Designed To Directly Compete With Elon Musk’s Twitter.

Elon Musk Takes Dig At Instagram Threads

It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2023

