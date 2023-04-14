The microblogging site, Twitter, is losing the essence that it was created with. Now, Elon Musk acquired a social media site, is giving the privilege to write an essay instead of a tweet under the new feature - Twitter Write. Earlier, Twitter used to allow only 140 characters and later upgraded to 280 characters in 2017. However, now, a writer can use 10,000 characters. There was a time when people used to learn the Twitter language to fix their messages in 140 characters. Moreover, it will enable to bold and italicise the text. Tweets can be monetised, and people can make money out of them. All this can only be utlised if you subscribe. Twitter Down: Users Face Issues With Replying to Tweets on Web, Microblogging Site Responds.

Twitter Introduces New Feature - Twitter Write

We’re making improvements to the writing and reading experience on Twitter! Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting. Sign up for Twitter Blue to access these new features, and apply to enable… — Twitter Write (@TwitterWrite) April 14, 2023

