In "an effort to reduce spam," Twitter stated on Friday that it would "soon" impose daily limitations on the number of direct messages that unverified accounts would be permitted to send. In other words, you'll need to purchase a Twitter Blue membership in order to send an unlimited number of DMs. Twitter does not state the potential daily DM limit in its message. The business stated on a support website that the modifications will take effect starting Friday. Martian Wallet Integrates with Twitter, Enables Transactions on Social Media.

Twitter DM Limit

We'll soon be implementing some changes in our effort to reduce spam in Direct Messages. Unverified accounts will have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send. Subscribe today to send more messages: https://t.co/0CI4NTRw75 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 21, 2023

